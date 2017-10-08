Vanguard Group Inc. Has $350.06 Million Position in Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,791,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.07% of Southwest Gas Corporation worth $350,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Southwest Gas Corporation news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $48,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen S. Haller sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $105,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,427.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) opened at 77.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. Southwest Gas Corporation has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Southwest Gas Corporation had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $560.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Southwest Gas Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Corporation will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Southwest Gas Corporation Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc (Centuri).

