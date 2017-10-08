Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,474,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.99% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation worth $365,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 860,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty Corporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/vanguard-group-inc-cuts-stake-in-mack-cali-realty-corporation-cli.html.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) opened at 23.60 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $2.12 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.94 million. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.