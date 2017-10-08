Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $325,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,890,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,083,000 after buying an additional 6,706,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,148,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,238,000 after buying an additional 7,841,767 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 21,721,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,884,000 after buying an additional 2,965,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,103,000 after buying an additional 2,168,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,035,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,390,000 after buying an additional 2,173,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/vanguard-emerging-markets-stock-index-fd-vwo-shares-bought-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) traded down 0.38% during trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. 15,506,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.522 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.