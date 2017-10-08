Valueworks LLC Trims Stake in MBIA, Inc. (MBI)

Valueworks LLC decreased its position in shares of MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. MBIA comprises about 4.7% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned about 0.52% of MBIA worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 104.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 117,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 714,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 139,455 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBIA, Inc. (MBI) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 5,568,851 shares of the company were exchanged. MBIA, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm’s market cap is $962.49 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. MBIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MBIA, Inc. will post ($0.76) EPS for the current year.

MBIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MBIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MBIA in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MBIA in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry. The Company manages its business within three segments: United States (U.S.) public finance insurance; corporate, and international and structured finance insurance.

