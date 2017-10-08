Valueworks LLC Sells 4,075 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Valueworks LLC lessened its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Genworth Financial makes up about 1.8% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned about 0.13% of Genworth Financial worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Genworth Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) traded up 4.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,604 shares. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.81 billion.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNW. ValuEngine raised Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genworth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

