Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Short Interest Up 100.2% in September

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,332,718 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the August 31st total of 665,832 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,012,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Validus Holdings by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Validus Holdings by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Validus Holdings by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Validus Holdings by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) opened at 48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.65. Validus Holdings has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Validus Holdings had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $675.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Validus Holdings will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Validus Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Validus Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Validus Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Validus Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS AG dropped their price objective on shares of Validus Holdings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Validus Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Validus Holdings Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.

