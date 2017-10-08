Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) opened at 14.46 on Wednesday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.04 billion.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a positive return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,274.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRX. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 51,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

