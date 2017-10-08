Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Stake Decreased by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display Corporation were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after acquiring an additional 93,223 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) traded up 0.71% during trading on Friday, reaching $128.10. 474,030 shares of the company were exchanged. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $145.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Universal Display Corporation had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Universal Display Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Universal Display Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

In other Universal Display Corporation news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,366,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 18,000 shares of Universal Display Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,888 shares in the company, valued at $32,737,442.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,945. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers.

