UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Holdings Boosted by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,262,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 260,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 416,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 157,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 569.9% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/unitedhealth-group-incorporated-unh-holdings-boosted-by-shine-investment-advisory-services-inc.html.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE UNH) opened at 198.06 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $133.03 and a 52 week high of $200.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.36 and a 200 day moving average of $183.56. The stock has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $1,117,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,774.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $969,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,058 shares in the company, valued at $14,753,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,174 shares of company stock worth $14,981,909. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.