United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Microelectronics Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.0761058328976 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Microelectronics Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Instinet downgraded shares of United Microelectronics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of United Microelectronics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Get United Microelectronics Corporation alerts:

Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) opened at 2.57 on Friday. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.60.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. United Microelectronics Corporation had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $37.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Corporation will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/united-microelectronics-corporation-umc-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-12.html.

About United Microelectronics Corporation

United Microelectronics Corporation is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments: wafer fabrication and new business. The primary operating activity of the Company’s wafer fabrication segment is the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.