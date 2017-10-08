Unilever PLC (UL) vs. Revlon (REV) Head-To-Head Survey

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) and Revlon (NYSE:REV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Unilever PLC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Revlon does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unilever PLC and Revlon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever PLC $64.79 billion 2.47 $11.58 billion N/A N/A Revlon $2.65 billion 0.46 $293.10 million ($2.20) -10.45

Unilever PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Revlon.

Profitability

This table compares Unilever PLC and Revlon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever PLC N/A N/A N/A Revlon -4.35% -3.09% 0.63%

Risk & Volatility

Unilever PLC has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revlon has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Unilever PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Revlon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Unilever PLC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Revlon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unilever PLC and Revlon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever PLC 3 3 3 0 2.00 Revlon 0 1 0 0 2.00

Unilever PLC currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 54.38%. Revlon has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.43%. Given Revlon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revlon is more favorable than Unilever PLC.

Summary

Unilever PLC beats Revlon on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unilever PLC Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages. The Company’s geographical segments include Asia/AMET/RUB, The Americas and Europe. Its brands include Axe, Dirt is Good (Omo), Dove, Family Goodness (Rama), Heartbrand (Wall’s), Hellmann’s, Knorr, Lipton, Lux, Magnum, Rexona, Sunsilk and Surf. The Company operates in more than 100 countries, selling its products in more than 190 countries. The Company operates approximately 310 factories in over 70 countries.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells around the world a range of beauty and personal care products, including color cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, as well as beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, which includes cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances and skincare products; Professional, which includes a line of products sold to hair and nail salons, and professional salon distributors, including hair color, shampoos, conditioners, styling products, nail polishes and nail enhancements; Elizabeth Arden, which include Elizabeth Arden, which produces skin care, color cosmetics and fragrances under the Elizabeth Arden brand and Other, which includes the distribution of prestige, designer and celebrity fragrances, cosmetics and skincare products.

