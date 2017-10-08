Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, June 9th. Vetr cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.99 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.87.

Shares of Under Armour (UAA) opened at 17.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of -0.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

