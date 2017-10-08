UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in providing complete banking, asset management, health spending solutions and related financial services to commercial, institutional and personal customers nationwide. Subsidiaries of the holding company and the lead bank, UMB Bank include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisor that manages the company’s proprietary mutual funds and investment advisory accounts for institutional customers. The Company has banking centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Arizona. UMB Financial Corporation is headquartered in Kansas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on UMB Financial Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $74.00 target price on UMB Financial Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised UMB Financial Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS AG raised UMB Financial Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.20.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) traded up 0.51% on Thursday, hitting $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 220,372 shares. UMB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $81.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.89.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). UMB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UMB Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,307.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Invictus RG acquired a new position in UMB Financial Corporation in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 21.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 53.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in UMB Financial Corporation in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial Corporation

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

