UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,761 Shares of Amerco (UHAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amerco worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Waldron LP bought a new position in Amerco in the first quarter worth about $236,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amerco by 37,433.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amerco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Amerco in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Amerco in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Amerco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Amerco (UHAL) opened at 364.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.08. Amerco has a 52 week low of $307.80 and a 52 week high of $398.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.63.

Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($0.02). Amerco had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $957.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.51 EPS. Amerco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerco will post $20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amerco

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

