UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in HealthSouth Corporation (HLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of HealthSouth Corporation worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in HealthSouth Corporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HealthSouth Corporation by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HealthSouth Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthSouth Corporation by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HealthSouth Corporation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 22,625 shares of HealthSouth Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $972,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,134 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthSouth Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) opened at 46.50 on Friday. HealthSouth Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. HealthSouth Corporation had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $981.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from HealthSouth Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. HealthSouth Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

