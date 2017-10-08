UBS AG Reiterates Sell Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS AG in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. UBS AG’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) opened at 28.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $28.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.16 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 67% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,004 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $183,574.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,694.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 55,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

