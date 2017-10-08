UBS AG Analysts Give Intel Corp (INQ) a $43.50 Price Target

UBS AG set a $43.50 price target on Intel Corp (NYSE:INQ) in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.22.

