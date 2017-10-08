UBS AG Analysts Give Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) a €6.30 Price Target

UBS AG set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.21 ($7.31).

Shares of Banco Santander, (BME:SAN) opened at 6.74 on Thursday. Banco Santander, has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Banco Santander, Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

