U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.4% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 87.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Instinet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Nomura downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 54.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

