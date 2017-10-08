Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Position Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $15,974,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $7,990,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,009,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods Inc. alerts:

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE TSN) opened at 70.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/tyson-foods-inc-tsn-position-raised-by-prudential-plc.html.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.96.

In other news, Director Mikel A. Durham bought 2,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.77 per share, for a total transaction of $184,747.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $9,572,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.