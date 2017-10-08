TVR Capital Management LP Takes Position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

TVR Capital Management LP bought a new position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 786,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000. Superior Energy Services comprises about 2.2% of TVR Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TVR Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Superior Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the second quarter worth $3,279,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Mitchell Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Group Inc. now owns 2,534,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after buying an additional 381,150 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,565,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,182,000 after buying an additional 559,398 shares during the period.

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE SPN) traded down 3.84% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,804 shares. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The stock’s market cap is $1.53 billion.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $470.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post ($1.58) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

