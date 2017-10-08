TVR Capital Management LP Has $4.83 Million Stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA)

TVR Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,555 shares during the period. Kraton Corporation comprises about 1.3% of TVR Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TVR Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of Kraton Corporation worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton Corporation by 99.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton Corporation by 80.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton Corporation during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton Corporation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton Corporation during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraton Corporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. BidaskClub raised Kraton Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kraton Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraton Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Kraton Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other Kraton Corporation news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 21,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $840,447.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leo Simmons sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $156,516.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,832.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/tvr-capital-management-lp-has-4-83-million-stake-in-kraton-corporation-kra.html.

Shares of Kraton Corporation (KRA) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 287,327 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.26. Kraton Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. Kraton Corporation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kraton Corporation will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.