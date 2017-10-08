TVR Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,800 Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP)

TVR Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,928.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,090,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,768,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $848,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,104 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,721,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,883,000. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,508,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,133 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.81.

In other news, insider Dan C. Middlebrooks sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,129.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,893 shares. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company’s market capitalization is $10.37 billion.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

