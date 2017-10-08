Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News headlines about Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Turquoise Hill Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.0520154211034 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) opened at 3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through approximately 65% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi) and the remaining approximately 35% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes).

