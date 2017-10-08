Tullow Oil (TUWLF) Downgraded by Jefferies Group LLC to Underperform

Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Tullow Oil (NASDAQ:TUWLF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tullow Oil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Tullow Oil (TUWLF) opened at 2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.98 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

