Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 24,210 Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 99,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 24.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 334,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ FOXA) opened at 26.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 10.36%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.45.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

