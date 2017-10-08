Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 2,278 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 94.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 43.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) opened at 146.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $163.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $151.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post $10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $732,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,297 shares of company stock worth $1,429,417. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

