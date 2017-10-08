Tronox Ltd (TROX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NASDAQ:TROX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,105,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,690 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Tronox Ltd alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43.

Tronox (NASDAQ:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jogita Khilnani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,035.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Carlson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,261.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tronox by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/tronox-ltd-trox-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.