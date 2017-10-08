Trinity Bank NA (TYBT) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.51

Trinity Bank NA (OTCMKTS:TYBT) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Shares of Trinity Bank NA (OTCMKTS:TYBT) opened at 60.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. Trinity Bank NA has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of -0.01.

About Trinity Bank NA

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services.

