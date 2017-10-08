Tremor Video (TLRA) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Tremor Video (NYSE: TLRA) is one of 25 public companies in the “Real Estate Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tremor Video to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tremor Video and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor Video 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tremor Video Competitors 74 318 642 9 2.56

Tremor Video currently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential downside of 11.29%. As a group, “Real Estate Services” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Tremor Video’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor Video has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Tremor Video has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor Video’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Tremor Video shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor Video shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor Video and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor Video -7.11% -16.72% -8.96% Tremor Video Competitors 4.57% 14.43% 3.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor Video and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor Video N/A N/A -17.22 Tremor Video Competitors $1.67 billion $167.91 million 34.56

Tremor Video’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tremor Video. Tremor Video is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tremor Video rivals beat Tremor Video on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Tremor Video

Trulia, Inc. is a real estate search engine company. The Company’s marketplace, delivered through the web and mobile applications, gives consumers tools to research homes and neighborhoods and enables real estate professionals to market their listings and attract new clients. The Company also offers a suite of free and subscription products that provide real estate professionals with access to transaction-ready consumers and help them to grow and manage their online presence. For the year ended December 31, 2013, the Company had 38.8 million monthly unique visitors. As at December 31, 2013, the Company had more than 437,000 active real estate professionals in its Trulia marketplace and 157,000 active real estate professionals using its Market Leader software and services. Approximately 59,700 of these real estate professionals were paying subscribers (assuming 20% overlap between Trulia subscribers and Marker Leader’s premium subscribers).

