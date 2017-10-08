Transenterix Inc (TRXC) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Transenterix Inc (NASDAQ:TRXC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.55. Transenterix shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 630,971 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transenterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Transenterix Inc alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The company’s market cap is $218.35 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transenterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Transenterix by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 331,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 233,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Transenterix by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 61,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transenterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transenterix by 7,137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,186,575 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/transenterix-inc-trxc-shares-gap-up-to-1-55.html.

Transenterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), and SurgiBot System. The Company’s ALF-X System is a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera.

Receive News & Ratings for Transenterix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transenterix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.