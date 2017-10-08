Traders Sell Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) on strength during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $37.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $120.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $82.98 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Salesforce.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Salesforce.com traded up $0.59 for the day and closed at $96.32Specifically, Director Craig Conway sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $57,045.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $708,141.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,324.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,343 shares of company stock valued at $49,439,541. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Vetr downgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.21 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northland Securities set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. The company’s market capitalization is $69.23 billion.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce.com Inc will post $1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 6.9% in the second quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

