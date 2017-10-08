Traders Buy Shares of Altria Group (MO) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) on weakness during trading on Friday. $133.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.29 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Altria Group had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Altria Group traded down ($1.26) for the day and closed at $62.55

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Vetr cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.38 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,590,842.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 95,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

