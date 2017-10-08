Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,756 Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (URE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSE:URE) by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSE URE) traded down 0.68% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 61,500 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.0617 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

