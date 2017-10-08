Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE:XHB) by 157.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,721 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders makes up 1.0% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the second quarter worth $215,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the second quarter worth $259,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,777 shares. SPDR S&P Homebuilders has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

