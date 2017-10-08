Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 58,253 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (XOP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSE:XOP) by 1,664.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,253 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. during the second quarter worth about $159,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 34.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (XOP) traded down 2.24% during trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. 9,773,100 shares of the company were exchanged. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0712 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

