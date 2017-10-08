Time Warner Cable (TWC) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Time Warner Cable (NYSE:TWC) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Time Warner Cable earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the cable operator an impact score of 45.3130273178306 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Time Warner Cable (NYSE TWC) traded down 0.21% on Friday, hitting $209.56. The company had a trading volume of 49,704,180 shares. Time Warner Cable has a 52 week low of $162.33 and a 52 week high of $217.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day moving average is $192.56.

About Time Warner Cable

Time Warner Cable Inc (TWC) is a provider of video, high-speed data and voice services in the United States with clustered cable systems located in approximately five geographic areas, including New York State, the Carolinas, the Midwest, Southern California and Texas. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Services, Business Services and Other Operations.

