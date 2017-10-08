Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of The Tile Shop. The Tile Shop is a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers floor, wall, natural stone, ceramic, porcelain, glass, and metal tile products; tile patterns; basins; fixtures; listellos/borders; and profiles. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTS. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Tile Shop Holdings from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tile Shop Holdings from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Tile Shop Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Tile Shop Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tile Shop Holdings from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 2,017,399 shares of the company were exchanged. Tile Shop Holdings has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tile Shop Holdings had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Tile Shop Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tile Shop Holdings news, Director Peter H. Kamin purchased 159,000 shares of Tile Shop Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $2,294,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,152.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $2,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 259,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

