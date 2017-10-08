TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 12,693 Shares of Evertec, Inc. (EVTC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Evertec worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 23.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,007,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 193,908 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 13.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 559,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 67,525 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 45.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 236,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec Inc. alerts:

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Evertec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE EVTC) opened at 15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Evertec, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $19.52.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Evertec had a return on equity of 107.21% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec, Inc. will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-12693-shares-of-evertec-inc-evtc.html.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.