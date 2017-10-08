TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in PolyOne Corporation (POL)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,886 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of PolyOne Corporation worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 13,264.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,786,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,610,000 after buying an additional 9,712,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,657,000 after buying an additional 295,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,090,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 92,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,692,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,775,000 after buying an additional 102,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after buying an additional 225,312 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE POL) opened at 40.79 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $3.34 billion. PolyOne Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15.

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. PolyOne Corporation had a positive return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne Corporation will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PolyOne Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of PolyOne Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PolyOne Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

PolyOne Corporation Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

