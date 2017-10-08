TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,775 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of DigitalGlobe worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalGlobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalGlobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalGlobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalGlobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalGlobe by 6.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalGlobe Inc alerts:

DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI) opened at 34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1011.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. DigitalGlobe, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. DigitalGlobe had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DigitalGlobe, Inc will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGI. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of DigitalGlobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DigitalGlobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-9-08-million-stake-in-digitalglobe-inc-dgi.html.

DigitalGlobe Company Profile

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalGlobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalGlobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.