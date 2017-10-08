TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $182.67 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,474 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Dominion Energy worth $182,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3,615.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,518,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,530,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,293,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,602,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,382,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,110,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,211,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,670 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,741,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 838,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (D) opened at 76.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.28%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

