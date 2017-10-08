Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lowers Stake in Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211,671 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of Simmons First National Corporation worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,871,000 after acquiring an additional 42,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National Corporation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simmons First National Corporation by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,080,000 after acquiring an additional 93,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National Corporation by 34.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,799,000 after acquiring an additional 256,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National Corporation by 4.8% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 270,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National Corporation in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Simmons First National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) opened at 58.35 on Friday. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. Simmons First National Corporation had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Simmons First National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, Director Eugene Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $61,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Kirkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,561,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,802 shares of company stock worth $9,631,084 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

