Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $985,000 Stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. BidaskClub upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price objective on National Fuel Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) opened at 57.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.95. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $61.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.86 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.71%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

