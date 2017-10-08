Third Point LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Third Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. General Dynamics Corporation comprises about 2.1% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned 0.40% of General Dynamics Corporation worth $237,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 2,645.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,509,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,903,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,799,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,706,525,000 after purchasing an additional 894,177 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,563,000 after purchasing an additional 749,793 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 59.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,712,000 after purchasing an additional 675,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 92.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 578,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,300,000 after purchasing an additional 278,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) opened at 212.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $148.76 and a 12-month high of $214.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.96.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. General Dynamics Corporation had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. General Dynamics Corporation’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.12.

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

