The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Position Trimmed by Weik Investment Services Inc.

Weik Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Weik Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weik Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 361.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,300 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $424,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 24,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,039,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,134,140.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,841 shares of company stock valued at $17,135,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE TRV) opened at 125.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.15). The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

