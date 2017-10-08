The Stars Group Inc. (AYA) Shares Sold by Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lessened its position in The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AYA) (TSE:AYA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. The Stars Group accounts for about 8.0% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Stars Group were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Stars Group by 2,093.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,978,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,272 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Stars Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 28,383,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,810 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its holdings in The Stars Group by 1,752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,000,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 946,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Stars Group by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,311,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 856,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in The Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,096,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Stars Group Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “The Stars Group Inc. (AYA) Shares Sold by Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/the-stars-group-inc-aya-shares-sold-by-alta-fundamental-advisers-llc.html.

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AYA) traded down 1.12% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,219 shares. The Stars Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AYA) (TSE:AYA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Stars Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Stars Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.