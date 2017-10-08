The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 390,588 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) comprises 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.71% of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) worth $510,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. 564,240 shares of the stock traded hands. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.38). Bank of Nova Scotia (The) had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.6294 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (The)

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

