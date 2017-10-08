The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,364,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065,131 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $167,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,417,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 673,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 539,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 195,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) traded down 0.43% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,774,686 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $308.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.01.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 2,450 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $32,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Stanutz sold 16,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

