The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Holdings Trimmed by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) traded down 0.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,998 shares. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $725.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

